Update 0.7a - modding support part 3, lot of small changes

Hello everyone! I am still working part time, which is why and I've been making this patch longer that usual. I hope I will be able to return to normal work schedule in next couple of weeks.

Gameplay changes and new stuff

Added a couple of new alchemy recipes and epic weapon crafts

Added more travellers around the world, and also more effects/critters, more animations for NPCs in cities

Added angular roofs and fireplace to the building blocks in house building

A couple of new cutscenes for secondary quests

New types of expeditions and new epic backpack can be dropped as a reward

Your melee weapon will now impact normal items in the world (rocks/grass) with small impact effects

One of the mistakes I made at the beginning of the development was to put Audio Listener script on the camera, instead of a player himself. This made audio really inconsistent, depending on the camera position. Now this was fixed. The sounds should all be more consistent, if they are too loud for you, you can reduce them in audio settings in options.

Added a couple of new world events into the game. Some of these are marked on the map, some you might have to search or encounter organically during the game

All experience received is reduced for about 10% to prevent overleveling

Defence elixir armor amount is reduced

Steel arrows in crafting replaced with mithril arrows

Angry strikes healing now heals player over time.

Rend effect can now be stacked multiple times

Werewolf form now sill start draining mana only 10 seconds after entering it

Weapon and shield enchants now lasts much longer

After completing main storyline you can now go to the Ernest's house and recruit both Ernest and Wyanna as companions. Wyanna is an excellent archer and Ernest has a lot of potions that will buff your party

Main menu background will now also show your companions

Bugfixes

Fixed the bug with bosses losing aggro after reloading the game

Fixed archery challenge not respawning

Fixed obelisk in the swamp respawning

Fixed wizard in the starting zone clipping through the walls during fights

Fixed the bugs with navmesh breaking sometimes

Fixed issue with interface windows overlapping crafting window

Fixed bug with items in Unbearable quest not saving correctly

Player chests now easier to target in player house

Fixed a bunch of bugs with expeditions

Fixed a ton of visual, interface bugs

Modding support part 3

I've added an option to add instanced dungeons in the game. Please watch tutorial video below:

I've also added a way to disable/enable dialog options through triggers, similar to quest making.

Thank you for your support!

