Update 0.7a - modding support part 3, lot of small changes

Gameplay changes and new stuff
- Added a couple of new alchemy recipes and epic weapon crafts
- Added more travellers around the world, and also more effects/critters, more animations for NPCs in cities
- Added angular roofs and fireplace to the building blocks in house building
- A couple of new cutscenes for secondary quests
- New types of expeditions and new epic backpack can be dropped as a reward
- Your melee weapon will now impact normal items in the world (rocks/grass) with small impact effects
- One of the mistakes I made at the beginning of the development was to put Audio Listener script on the camera, instead of a player himself. This made audio really inconsistent, depending on the camera position. Now this was fixed. The sounds should all be more consistent, if they are too loud for you, you can reduce them in audio settings in options.
- Added a couple of new world events into the game. Some of these are marked on the map, some you might have to search or encounter organically during the game
- All experience received is reduced for about 10% to prevent overleveling
- Defence elixir armor amount is reduced
- Steel arrows in crafting replaced with mithril arrows
- Angry strikes healing now heals player over time.
- Rend effect can now be stacked multiple times
- Werewolf form now sill start draining mana only 10 seconds after entering it
- Weapon and shield enchants now lasts much longer
- After completing main storyline you can now go to the Ernest's house and recruit both Ernest and Wyanna as companions. Wyanna is an excellent archer and Ernest has a lot of potions that will buff your party
- Main menu background will now also show your companions
Bugfixes
- Fixed the bug with bosses losing aggro after reloading the game
- Fixed archery challenge not respawning
- Fixed obelisk in the swamp respawning
- Fixed wizard in the starting zone clipping through the walls during fights
- Fixed the bugs with navmesh breaking sometimes
- Fixed issue with interface windows overlapping crafting window
- Fixed bug with items in Unbearable quest not saving correctly
- Player chests now easier to target in player house
- Fixed a bunch of bugs with expeditions
- Fixed a ton of visual, interface bugs
Modding support part 3
I've added an option to add instanced dungeons in the game. Please watch tutorial video below:
I've also added a way to disable/enable dialog options through triggers, similar to quest making.
