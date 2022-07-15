 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 15 July 2022

Sign Up Now! Multiplayer Alpha Test & Content creation

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy all,

Sign Up for the Multiplayer Closed Alpha Playtest

We're recruiting Early Access players to participate in My Time at Sandrock Closed-Alpha Multiplayer Playtest! Do NOT miss it.

Sign up here

submit your screenshot, and join now!

Not sure what you can try? Check these out

Create a team

Co-op Gathering & Building


Help each other

Record memorable moments

And more are waiting for you and your friends!

Content Creation Event

Our team has put together some exclusive rewards for content creators, and we want to make hype for every builder here. If you're a content creator, join now and win your prizes.
In our Discord channel #MATS CONTENT CAMPAIGN, you can find the details, rules, and more rewards:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Changed depots in multiplayer_dlc branch

