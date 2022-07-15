 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Sexy Night update for 15 July 2022

All achievements working!

Share · View all patches · Build 9127569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes all the Steam achievements in the game, we are sorry for the bug!
Hope you will enjoy unlocking them now :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link