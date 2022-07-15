 Skip to content

シャルドネロマンシア update for 15 July 2022

"3rd Night" has been updated July 15, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the scenario of Episode-03, and it's possible to play the whole scenarios in Korean translation. A friendly old friend or a dangerous mafia boss, which man do you wanna get along?

