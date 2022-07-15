Version 0.6.3

Regions

Scenarios may now have areas that begin restricted but may be opened with an investment of credits. The new scenario is largely based on this mechanic. While you must open regions to your company to build lanes there you may still ship using the lanes of other companies.

Random Color Destinations

Delivery destinations may now randomly change colors. They have a random color from a specific set at the beginning of the scenario and when a delivery is made to them they randomly change which may or may not maintain their current color.

Improved Messaging and Tutorial Messages

The messaging system has been fully implemented. Some scenarios will have help messages added when they are run. In particular Paul's Fork will tell you some basics while The Dark Pass will explain some basic strategies. This should help players new to this particular style of game learn the ropes more quickly.

Minor Balance Changes

The Cradle was a a bit too tight to accomplish diamond on. One more round has been made available to achieve your goals.

Hard and Painful difficulties have been toned down a bit. Painful in particular was a bit too, well, painful.

UI Improvements

The scenario briefing screen now shows some economic numbers about the scenario before it is started.

More things can now be right clicked for more information. In particular the source pips, the economic center upgrades, and the delivery destinations can be right clicked.

UI Bug Fixes

Clicking on the difficulty in the corporation creation screen changed the UI color. This is no longer the case.

The settings screen was not always properly loading the previous settings into the sliders. Though the settings were stored and maintained properly the sliders were not being set when the game was reloaded. This is now fixed.

Eggline

The new corporation Eggline has been added to the mix. This corporation is more likely to implement various upgrades than the others.

Scenario #7 - The Grey Barrier

The Grey Barrier is primarily about the new game mechanics implemented. The entire sector is not immediately available to the player's company and the various regions must be unlocked. They also have differing construction costs depending on the politics of the region. Some of the delivery destinations also begin with a random color and may randomly change color once a delivery has been provided to them.

The economy in this scenario is particularly volatile. Though it may begin rather prosperous don't expect things to stay that way for long. Over the course of the scenario things become increasingly unhinged.

Currently In the Works

Random map generation.

Scenario #8.

AI improvements.

More achievements.