v7.2 macOS fix out now, Linux coming tonight

Hey Everyone

After loading the mess that is bhop 2023's source code I have built a new macOS and linux version, with the macOS version being out now, restart steam to get the update

I did notice on the menu a couple of sprites were missing and I fixed that, but if anyone else sees anything off please feel free to let me know and if there is anything gamebreaking I will still be here to fix it

Also if anyone on macOS can tell me if the fix works that would be great!