 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

*NEW* EPIC SCUFFED BHOP SIMULATOR 2023 (POG CHAMP) update for 15 July 2022

v7.2 macOS fix out now, Linux coming tonight

Share · View all patches · Build 9127328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone

After loading the mess that is bhop 2023's source code I have built a new macOS and linux version, with the macOS version being out now, restart steam to get the update

I did notice on the menu a couple of sprites were missing and I fixed that, but if anyone else sees anything off please feel free to let me know and if there is anything gamebreaking I will still be here to fix it

Also if anyone on macOS can tell me if the fix works that would be great!

  • shanaz

Changed files in this update

Depot 1465864
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link