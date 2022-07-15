PATCH 0.22.07.15

Full Patch Log for 0.22.07.15

Fixes

• Fixed wall loot spawning in the incorrect rotation.

• Fixed Trader interactive markers not rendering out.

• Fixed not being able to craft the mesh door.

• Fixed dead scorpion materials.

• Fixed floating bushes.

• Fixed water material not rendering at swamp.

• Fixed Buggy sliding when turning.

Added

• Added last hit bonus to resource nodes.

• Added ladder mechanics.

• Added usable ladders to watchtowers and bunker.

• Added new Vehicle Eco Shift - Research Bench unlock.

• Added Item Eco Fuel Tank - Research Bench unlock.

• Added Item Eco Engine - Research Bench unlock.

• Added Item Biofuel.

• Added 2 Stroke Fuel unlock to Research Bench.

• Added new console command "ABANDONCHARACTER" - this command will kick you from the server and wipe and reset your characters progress on that server.

Updated

• Updated watchtowers on Legacy Island.

• Fixed Chat Box not closing when hitting enter on an empty message.

• Increased buggy head light range.

• Unreal Engine updated to 5.0.3.

Eco Shift



Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.