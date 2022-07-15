Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9127218 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·They added Lucky Duck, able to re-roll when administrators failed to roll dice. This function can be unlocked in Authority Function. Other methods to gain a chance at Lucky Duck will update in the future.

·Added some monsters skill mechanic, will keep update in future.

·Added tier-up animation.

Optimization and Adjustment

·Redesign Valkyrie tier-up screen display.

·Boss preview update, administrators can check Boss skills even in battle.

Fix

·It fixed some UI that doesn’t match up.

·It fixed other known issues.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator