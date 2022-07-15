 Skip to content

Arsilon update for 15 July 2022

Update 4.2

Added an effect when hit by a blaster.
Added effects that indicate areas of interaction with the player (mycelium, save points, modules for restoring health and energy)
Added enemy spawn zones.
Improved some game zones.
Added a new appearance of the portal to go to the next location.

