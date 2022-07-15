BETA PATCH - 1.1b

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.
🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.
Hey there everyone!
We just wanted to say Thank You! to everybody who has provided feedback since release, and apologize Comms went a bit more silent.
Truth be told we have been, and still are, busy as bees! We're not quite ready to talk about what lies in the future for Dorfromantik, and Toukana as a studio but rest assured, we'll have more to talk about soon™! Implementing proper, full controller support has also been a bit more of a fight than we would have liked. As it turns out, not quite as straight-forward as mapping controls to some additional buttons.
We are very interested in feedback for all sorts of controllers. From the good old 360 Pads, to Dual Sense, Pro controllers and, if you're a masochist, your Community Toukan would love some reports about playability with Rockband/Guitar Hero instrument controllers!
BETA PATCH 1.1 PATCH NOTES
Controller Support
- Added Gamepad controls for all ingame actions
- All Menus now fully controllable via Gamepad
- Creative Mode tools accessible on Gamepad via new radial menu
- Adaptive UI behaviour displaying buttons and UI elements depending on used input device
- Added tooltips displaying gamepad button hotkeys
- Added separate tutorial texts for Gamepad input
Performance
- Up to 40% improvement in memory usage
- Added "Mesh Quality" dropdown to boost rendering performance
- Improved Undo performance
- Reduced game size by 15%
- Various other performance improvements throughout the game
Usability
- Offscreen Quest Markers now display offscreen quest counts & their current completion state
- Offscreen Quest markers automatically appear when previewing a tile affecting an offscreen quest
Clarity
- Scale Quest bubbles when zooming out to preserve their readability
- Improved visuals of preplaced tiles when Post Processing is switched off
Custom Mode
- Added new custom rule: World Border. Play with world border to restrict playing area by given radius Note: Undo doesn't currently work correctly when tiles are skipped due to not having any available tile slots.
- Added new custom rule: Exponential Difficulty. Change difficulty increase to be exponential instead of linear and decide the exponential difficulty increase factor
Localization
- Updated Spanish translation
- Updated Arabic translation
- Added Estonian translation
- Added Czech translation
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug that caused Undo on Game Over screen to stop working
- Decoration is no longer displayed on tile stack or preview tiles when turned off in settings
Stay safe! 💙💛
Changed depots in testing branch