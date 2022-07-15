BETA PATCH - 1.1b

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

Hey there everyone!

We just wanted to say Thank You! to everybody who has provided feedback since release, and apologize Comms went a bit more silent.

Truth be told we have been, and still are, busy as bees! We're not quite ready to talk about what lies in the future for Dorfromantik, and Toukana as a studio but rest assured, we'll have more to talk about soon™! Implementing proper, full controller support has also been a bit more of a fight than we would have liked. As it turns out, not quite as straight-forward as mapping controls to some additional buttons.

We are very interested in feedback for all sorts of controllers. From the good old 360 Pads, to Dual Sense, Pro controllers and, if you're a masochist, your Community Toukan would love some reports about playability with Rockband/Guitar Hero instrument controllers!

BETA PATCH 1.1 PATCH NOTES

Controller Support

Added Gamepad controls for all ingame actions

All Menus now fully controllable via Gamepad

Creative Mode tools accessible on Gamepad via new radial menu

Adaptive UI behaviour displaying buttons and UI elements depending on used input device

Added tooltips displaying gamepad button hotkeys

Added separate tutorial texts for Gamepad input

Performance

Up to 40% improvement in memory usage

Added "Mesh Quality" dropdown to boost rendering performance

Improved Undo performance

Reduced game size by 15%

Various other performance improvements throughout the game

Usability

Offscreen Quest Markers now display offscreen quest counts & their current completion state

Offscreen Quest markers automatically appear when previewing a tile affecting an offscreen quest

Clarity

Scale Quest bubbles when zooming out to preserve their readability

Improved visuals of preplaced tiles when Post Processing is switched off

Custom Mode

Added new custom rule: World Border. Play with world border to restrict playing area by given radius Note: Undo doesn't currently work correctly when tiles are skipped due to not having any available tile slots.

Added new custom rule: Exponential Difficulty. Change difficulty increase to be exponential instead of linear and decide the exponential difficulty increase factor

Localization

Updated Spanish translation

Updated Arabic translation

Added Estonian translation

Added Czech translation

Bugfixes

Fixed bug that caused Undo on Game Over screen to stop working

Decoration is no longer displayed on tile stack or preview tiles when turned off in settings

Stay safe! 💙💛