Take advantage of improved chances to carve new runes into your weapons or upgrade existing runes!

Event Period

15th July 2022 (11:00 AM CEST) – 18th July 2022 (11:00 AM CEST)

What to Expect

When carving and upgrading runes you have a 50% higher chance of success than usual! Simply talk to Martas in Olorun Village for all your runic needs. For this you must have reached at least champion level 10.

Good luck with your runes!

The NosTale Team