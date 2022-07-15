Patch Notes - 0.921.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9127080 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

Finally, the new Cosmetic for Don Qui is here!

Unlock Don Qui's alter-ego, Kiki, by completing challenge tier 3. (If you have cleared challenge tier 3 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Tracy's alter-ego, Trinier, is not so stable in the current verse so she sometimes appears in a different colourway.

Unlock Trinier's new colourway by completing challenge tier 2. (If you have cleared challenge tier 2 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Of course, once again we have deployed some QoL improvements and bug fixes, namely,

The adventure log now displays the most recent log at the top by default;

Fixed a bug where resting at the spring could cause braves to lose HP at challenge tier 6 and above.

See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.7.15