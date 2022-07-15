 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brave's Rage update for 15 July 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9127080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

Finally, the new Cosmetic for Don Qui is here!

  • Unlock Don Qui's alter-ego, Kiki, by completing challenge tier 3. (If you have cleared challenge tier 3 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Tracy's alter-ego, Trinier, is not so stable in the current verse so she sometimes appears in a different colourway.

  • Unlock Trinier's new colourway by completing challenge tier 2. (If you have cleared challenge tier 2 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Of course, once again we have deployed some QoL improvements and bug fixes, namely,

  • The adventure log now displays the most recent log at the top by default;

  • Fixed a bug where resting at the spring could cause braves to lose HP at challenge tier 6 and above.

See you next week!

Dev Team,
2022.7.15

Changed files in this update

Depot 1124081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link