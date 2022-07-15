Patch Notes - 0.921.3

Fellow Braves,
Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!
Finally, the new Cosmetic for Don Qui is here!
- Unlock Don Qui's alter-ego, Kiki, by completing challenge tier 3. (If you have cleared challenge tier 3 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)
Tracy's alter-ego, Trinier, is not so stable in the current verse so she sometimes appears in a different colourway.
- Unlock Trinier's new colourway by completing challenge tier 2. (If you have cleared challenge tier 2 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)
Of course, once again we have deployed some QoL improvements and bug fixes, namely,
-
The adventure log now displays the most recent log at the top by default;
-
Fixed a bug where resting at the spring could cause braves to lose HP at challenge tier 6 and above.
See you next week!
Dev Team,
2022.7.15
