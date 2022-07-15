07.15.22 Early Access Initial Update

CYCO: 07.15.22.r1
ADDED: New map: BAD RECON
ADDED: New Neutral Aeriel Kick
ADDED: Fire special (Grounded + Aerial versions)
ADDED: Bounce velocity, certain attacks cause target to bounce on terrain based on the attack.
ADDED: Moveset changing system in CYCO config menu. Certain attacks can be interchanged.
ADDED: Inbounds Mechanic to keep NPC's in level boundaries.
ADDED: Combo Counter UI element
ADDED: Mission Timer UI element
ADDED: Spark VFX to Grab target when dragging
ADDED: Bad Recon (Unit) Jump and Falling Animations
ADDED: Music Engine System. Can chose between 4 Music Modes: Ambient, Arcade, Dynamic. Each Map has its own unique music tracks. Can be configured under audio section of config menu.
ADDED: Audio manager system.
ADDED: Level selection System.
ADDED: Cinematic System.
ADDED: Limb based Hit animations.
ADDED: Fever System
ADDED: Rank System
ADDED: Bad Recon(Unit) Death Functionality
ADDED: Bad Recon Attacks
FIXED: Flying glitch caused by forward velocities of forward aerial attacks
FIXED: Bugged rotation animation value for strafe idle and strafe forward.
FIXED: Major bug that would make character go into Neutral (grounded) while airborne. All master stances now transition into each other correctly.
FIXED: Limbs twisting during animation after state transitions.
FIXED: Jump count being reset if near ground but still airborne.
FIXED: VFX glitch where footstep object would spawn at hand locations.
FIXED: Infinite Jumping bug.
FIXED: Reset in strafe having residual movement values when released.
FIXED: Disabled being able to access Targeter during cutscenes
FIXED: Undesired rotation and velocity changes during aerial attacks making user get stuck on top of target character
UPDATED: Health bars to look more distinctive, as well as adding a background to help determine max health.
UPDATED: Form Back Prowl on hit velocity to allow for follow up combos.
UPDATED: Made Hitstun transition animation smoother.
UPDATED: Overhauled Hitbox system, increased performance.
UPDATED: Improved charging animation
UPDATED: Neutral Forward Animation
UPDATED: EG ponytail model.
UPDATED: Improved Reset walking animation.
UPDATED: Improved Aeiral Kick Side animations.
UPDATED: Disabled Ledge-hopping while in prowl.
UPDATED: Grounded dodge animation improved.
UPDATED: Jiggle physics to not look broken when moving at extreme velocities.
UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (Unit) being hit animations
UPDATED: Improved Grab Idle state and animation.
UPDATED: Improved Grab Forward and Hold Target Animations
UPDATED: All attacks to have higher hitstun to accommodate easier combo strings
UPDATED: Overhauled EG Neutral Form Jab string.
UPDATED: Lowered most grounded attack velocities
UPDATED: Climbing to turn corners better and added attaching to adjacent side walls.
UPDATED: Increased EG base speed.
UPDATED: Increased EG Fall speed.
UPDATED: Increased Tether End Range.
UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (Unit) mesh.
DEV NOTE: Current fever drain indicator was a last-minute implementation, will be making a more readable one in the coming days.
DEV NOTE: Daily hotfixes/additions from this point onwards until otherwise specified.