07.15.22 Early Access Initial Update

CYCO: 07.15.22.r1

ADDED: New map: BAD RECON

ADDED: New Neutral Aeriel Kick

ADDED: Fire special (Grounded + Aerial versions)

ADDED: Bounce velocity, certain attacks cause target to bounce on terrain based on the attack.

ADDED: Moveset changing system in CYCO config menu. Certain attacks can be interchanged.

ADDED: Inbounds Mechanic to keep NPC's in level boundaries.

ADDED: Combo Counter UI element

ADDED: Mission Timer UI element

ADDED: Spark VFX to Grab target when dragging

ADDED: Bad Recon (Unit) Jump and Falling Animations

ADDED: Music Engine System. Can chose between 4 Music Modes: Ambient, Arcade, Dynamic. Each Map has its own unique music tracks. Can be configured under audio section of config menu.

ADDED: Audio manager system.

ADDED: Level selection System.

ADDED: Cinematic System.

ADDED: Limb based Hit animations.

ADDED: Fever System

ADDED: Rank System

ADDED: Bad Recon(Unit) Death Functionality

ADDED: Bad Recon Attacks

FIXED: Flying glitch caused by forward velocities of forward aerial attacks

FIXED: Bugged rotation animation value for strafe idle and strafe forward.

FIXED: Major bug that would make character go into Neutral (grounded) while airborne. All master stances now transition into each other correctly.

FIXED: Limbs twisting during animation after state transitions.

FIXED: Jump count being reset if near ground but still airborne.

FIXED: VFX glitch where footstep object would spawn at hand locations.

FIXED: Infinite Jumping bug.

FIXED: Reset in strafe having residual movement values when released.

FIXED: Disabled being able to access Targeter during cutscenes

FIXED: Undesired rotation and velocity changes during aerial attacks making user get stuck on top of target character

UPDATED: Health bars to look more distinctive, as well as adding a background to help determine max health.

UPDATED: Form Back Prowl on hit velocity to allow for follow up combos.

UPDATED: Made Hitstun transition animation smoother.

UPDATED: Overhauled Hitbox system, increased performance.

UPDATED: Improved charging animation

UPDATED: Neutral Forward Animation

UPDATED: EG ponytail model.

UPDATED: Improved Reset walking animation.

UPDATED: Improved Aeiral Kick Side animations.

UPDATED: Disabled Ledge-hopping while in prowl.

UPDATED: Grounded dodge animation improved.

UPDATED: Jiggle physics to not look broken when moving at extreme velocities.

UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (Unit) being hit animations

UPDATED: Improved Grab Idle state and animation.

UPDATED: Improved Grab Forward and Hold Target Animations

UPDATED: All attacks to have higher hitstun to accommodate easier combo strings

UPDATED: Overhauled EG Neutral Form Jab string.

UPDATED: Lowered most grounded attack velocities

UPDATED: Climbing to turn corners better and added attaching to adjacent side walls.

UPDATED: Increased EG base speed.

UPDATED: Increased EG Fall speed.

UPDATED: Increased Tether End Range.

UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (Unit) mesh.