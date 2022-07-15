2022.7.15update

-Replaced images of some people.
-Fixed the status of some people.
-It is now possible to intentionally execute "request your vassal", "request your subordination", "alliance", "intimidation my subordination", and "intimidation my vassal" in diplomacy. (Not implemented in some cases)
-Changed to cancel the contract on the screen at the time of diplomatic negotiations.
-Delete the independent command (can be done by canceling the contract)
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 15 July 2022
