Territory update for 15 July 2022

Territory – Patch 1.6 – Performance Optimisations

Patch 1.6 – Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Initial performance optimisation pass

I’ve reduced the amount of triangles in all of the environment meshes (trees, rocks, landscape etc) and simplified their LOD’s (Level of Detail) so there’s a lot less demand on GPU’s. I was able to nerf quite heavily without losing much visually so can probably go a bit harder if needed.

I’d appreciate any further feedback and information on performance issues because as an indie dev it’s hard to do a lot of testing on older GPU’s and systems. If you’re having problems with performance i.e. low FPS, stuttering, crashes etc then please come into the discord or steam discussion forums and give me your system specs and details on how the game runs for you so I have some data to work with. Feel free to just dm me if you don’t want to talk publicly. Thanks

Fixed

Fixed melee weapons disappearing when hitting flesh/harvesting body.
This took me longer than I’d care to admit to track this down. It was the blood particle effect disappearing and taking the weapon with it!

