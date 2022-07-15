Early Access Release v.017

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the XSX. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.017:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fix wave profile Margaret's Main Break

Re-enabled crowd animation

Fix Challenge Mode Rules Screen text (incorrect prize money)

Fix Sponsor upgrade text

Fixed level camera pans clipping through ocean

Fixed crowd not appearing in tour mode.

Fixed blendshapes on female pro outfits

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Improved A.I. and general score calibration for Tour mode (on-going testing and tweaks)

BILLABONG: Billabong – short model icons for their shorts

Re-enabled fog in rain

Tweaks to podium scene

Pump tutorial goal reduced to 15km/h in reflection to speed adjustments from previous updates

Currently working on:

Optimisation (FPS & memory for PC + XSX)

IN PROGRESS: animation events (spray) for take-off, landings and hold moves

GAME END CUTSCENE: Adding polish to this scene

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.