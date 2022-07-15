 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANABI update for 15 July 2022

SANABI Update 1.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9126816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.18 that was updated today.
The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug Fix

  1. Fixed a bug where the player occasionally soars to the ceiling when the character is killed
  2. Fixed a bug where the hook remained on the broken platform during the boss battle
  3. Fixed a bug where Justice does not disappear when the player respawns at the very spot that Justice fades

Changes

  1. The survey will no longer appear when the player quits the game
  2. The mouse UI is now available at the main menu and the settings

Other

  • Added Traditional Chinese

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.
Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1562701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link