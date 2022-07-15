SANABI Update 1.0.18

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.18 that was updated today.

The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug Fix

Fixed a bug where the player occasionally soars to the ceiling when the character is killed Fixed a bug where the hook remained on the broken platform during the boss battle Fixed a bug where Justice does not disappear when the player respawns at the very spot that Justice fades

Changes

The survey will no longer appear when the player quits the game The mouse UI is now available at the main menu and the settings

Other

Added Traditional Chinese

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!