UPDATE 1.04 - Crisper Look! - The First Of Many Updates Planned For Poggers!

I've got some BIG plans for Poggers, all updates that will come to this game completely FREE of charge and this is the 2nd update to improve the overall game experience in the past 24 hours!

C R I S P E R , C L E A N E R G R A P H I C S !

Several new grasses and grass clumps have been drawn and added to the game.

New shading & randomized coloring has been added to the rocks and the grasses to give a cleaner look.

The flashing cobras in Super Bunny mode have been completely re-drawn to give a cleaner look.

The Kung-fu effects of cobras has been re-worked for a more dynamic feel and look.

Many more updates are planned, including a MASSIVE update to the game that will add night and day cycles, rain and snow, and brand new game modes so that you're not playing the same level over and over!

The new planned features will likely be added in several updates to the game in the next month or two, and overall, it will COMPLETELY CHANGE AND IMPROVE THE POGGERS EXPERIENCE!

Bun-Bun wants to say "thank you" for making this game by far my most successful game in my first five years of indie game development. And over the next couple of months, I firmly believe that Poggers will become a vastly improved and more fun game to play.

These planned updates, starting with this "Crisper Graphics" update are all just to say 'Thank You" to everyone who has helped make Poggers my most successful Steam game to date!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)