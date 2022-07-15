 Skip to content

Growing My Grandpa! update for 15 July 2022

Growing My Grandpa! v1.2.1S Update/Bug Fixes + Screenshots Work Now!

Build 9126758 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello again! As soon as I uploaded that last build I realized that I might have created some incompatibility between old save files and v1.2.0S. This latest build is my attempt to remedy that, plus I added screenshot functionality. Going to list the bugs fixed on the most recent post just for convenience sake:
Bug Fixes

  • No longer possible to get caught in endless loop of the teaching game tutorial
  • Configuration options related to cursor type/shader intensity will carry over from the main menu/will be loaded once a saved game is loaded
  • Grandpa's nostril collision box more accurately reflects the sprite of Grandpa's face

By the way! I probably will try to get some Steam trading cards together soon so that should be fun!
Yours In Games,
Yames

