Hello, crusaders!

An unfinished fix ended up in yesterday’s 1.3.7b update by mistake, and put a restriction on such classes as Loremaster, Eldritch Knight, Winter Witch, Mystic Theurge, Hellknight Signifer, Dragon Disciple, and Arcane Trickster. Today’s update 1.3.7d removes this restriction. We will add this fix once it’s fully finished and no longer causes issues for the existing builds.