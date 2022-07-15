Localized Context Menus, various localization adjustments, and bug fixes

218: Early Access 0.12.55 - July 15, 2022 3:33 AM EST

• Adjusted the damage calculations for Meteor (WIZ) which was calculating the damage too early causing various issues. The impact will also hit nearby targets even if your original target died before it landed.

• Localized the context menus to interact with other players.

• Updated the credits with the new localization contributors.

• Mobs will no longer target someone by default at the start of combat. They will choose their target once threat goes above zero. This is important for Rogues that want to open with Backstab and do full damage.

• Improved the German localization.

• The Gigantic Frostreaper now adds arcane instead of ice spell damage. Not retroactive.