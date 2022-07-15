Hot Fix #1

Thank you to everyone playing Dinkum. It's crazy to think that my little game is in so many hands. I've been getting bug reports and suggestions and I am noting them all down. For now, I have some quick bug fixes. More updates soon!
- Fixed an issue when swapping/breaking your fishing rod would sometimes lock the game.
- Fixed Alpha Croco being invisible to client in multiplayer
- Fixed the walls in the Airship to prevent falling out of the world.
- Fixed some texture bugs in the deep mines and on the quarries.
- Fixed daily tasks asking you to sell items on Sunday when John is closed
- Added a wide screen UI option for ultrawide monitors.
- Other minor fixes
Thank you for your patience as I make my way through all the bugs. This is a one man team, but this one man is very grateful for playing his game!
Cheers,
James
