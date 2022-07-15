Hot Fix #1

Thank you to everyone playing Dinkum. It's crazy to think that my little game is in so many hands. I've been getting bug reports and suggestions and I am noting them all down. For now, I have some quick bug fixes. More updates soon!

Fixed an issue when swapping/breaking your fishing rod would sometimes lock the game.

Fixed Alpha Croco being invisible to client in multiplayer

Fixed the walls in the Airship to prevent falling out of the world.

Fixed some texture bugs in the deep mines and on the quarries.

Fixed daily tasks asking you to sell items on Sunday when John is closed

Added a wide screen UI option for ultrawide monitors.

Other minor fixes

Thank you for your patience as I make my way through all the bugs. This is a one man team, but this one man is very grateful for playing his game!

Cheers,

James