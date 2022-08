Share · View all patches · Build 9126481 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Demo has been made temporarily unavailable.

Timing

The demo has been made unavailable at the release of Title Update 1.

If you've already downloaded the demo, you'll be able to keep playing it.

It is currently unknown when the demo will be made available again.

We will provide more detailed information as soon as we know more.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.