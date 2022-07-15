Last Launch Week Update - 1.1c

Hey all,

This will be the last of daily updates for a while as we now believe we have ironed out everything that we needed to tweak since release. Thank you to all those who have been patient and an incredible amount of thanks to everyone that has already been playing and enjoying An Uninvited Guest.

Changes below:

Under the hood tweaks to improve optimization and fps

After calling the police, a timer is now visible

The juice trap can either be set off by waiting out the timer or hiding to skip the wait time

Some achievements were not functioning as intended, this has been fixed

Balanced some behaviors of The Guest to provide fairer gameplay to the player

Cheers,

Blank Dream Studios