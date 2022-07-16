Version 0.1.1-10b is live!
Added - Story elements to 80's Outbreak
Added - C96 Pistol
Added - K2mm Pistol
Added - VM2 SMG
Added - Hellriegel SMG
Added - Fedorov Rifle
Added - M1886 Tactical Rifle
Added - Gehewer1918 Sniper
Added - Type99 sniper
Added - New Penetration Types
- TankArmorLevel1 (Penetration Value 55)
- TankArmorLevel2 (Penetration Value 62)
- TankArmorLevel3 (Penetration Value 85)
Fixed - Dev button in menu not working.
Fixed - Weird model on Enfield mk4 when grabbed
Fixed - Explosive shells sometimes not exploding when they should
Fixed - Magazines now smoothly drop out of guns when using mag release
Fixed - Descent beginnings having "kill Acidrock" objective markers
Fixed - Bullets traveling an extra step after impacting an object it can't penetrate
Fixed - German soldier, having wood effects when striking body
Fixed - German soldier helmet blocking to high of calibers
Fixed - Low quality decals not rendering
Fixed - Portal in Dev Sandbox not loading to the Hub World
Changed - All weapons to respect the AllowAllFreeDropMags, AllowAllSlideRelease, and LockslideOnEmptyForAll rules
Changed - Rotating bolts to avoid snapping issue when grabbed
Changed - Difficulty options so "arcade" is more arcade like
Changed - Obrez to use MN9130 stripper clips instead of single loaded
--Experimental Notes--
Changed - Enfield mk4 scope, mn5xpuScope, m40a1scope12x, stv40scope, type99x3scope to use new scope rendering
Changed files in this update