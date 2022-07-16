Version 0.1.1-10b is live!

Added - Story elements to 80's Outbreak

Added - C96 Pistol

Added - K2mm Pistol

Added - VM2 SMG

Added - Hellriegel SMG

Added - Fedorov Rifle

Added - M1886 Tactical Rifle

Added - Gehewer1918 Sniper

Added - Type99 sniper

Added - New Penetration Types

TankArmorLevel1 (Penetration Value 55)

TankArmorLevel2 (Penetration Value 62)

TankArmorLevel3 (Penetration Value 85)

Fixed - Dev button in menu not working.

Fixed - Weird model on Enfield mk4 when grabbed

Fixed - Explosive shells sometimes not exploding when they should

Fixed - Magazines now smoothly drop out of guns when using mag release

Fixed - Descent beginnings having "kill Acidrock" objective markers

Fixed - Bullets traveling an extra step after impacting an object it can't penetrate

Fixed - German soldier, having wood effects when striking body

Fixed - German soldier helmet blocking to high of calibers

Fixed - Low quality decals not rendering

Fixed - Portal in Dev Sandbox not loading to the Hub World

Changed - All weapons to respect the AllowAllFreeDropMags, AllowAllSlideRelease, and LockslideOnEmptyForAll rules

Changed - Rotating bolts to avoid snapping issue when grabbed

Changed - Difficulty options so "arcade" is more arcade like

Changed - Obrez to use MN9130 stripper clips instead of single loaded

--Experimental Notes--

Changed - Enfield mk4 scope, mn5xpuScope, m40a1scope12x, stv40scope, type99x3scope to use new scope rendering