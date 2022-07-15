July Update

Hey Everyone!

We are excited to bring you the July Summer Update

First we’ve added a new Premium cosmetic pack “Summer Pack” all of the money made on that pack minus what we owe Epic, Valve and our contractors will be donated to The Innocence Project

Summer Pack Includes

Pool Flakes Skin

Grill Master Mark Skin

Pool Noodle Skin

Fishguise Agent Skin

Grill Tombstone

Parade! victory music

Herman and the Testees victory music

New Killers

The Law “A sheriff with just one arm… one really long arm… and a revolver!”

This is our first official Ranged killer. We’re excited to see some of the shots you all can get.

The President “He’s not a crook, but he’ll have you shook in no time! Don’t get too close, you might find yourself missing a few digits!”

This is a deadly new killer, they are the first Killer to be able to sprint so you better keep an energy drink on you!

NOTE : The President has a beam that can instantly kill you if you have no scrap (The amount of scrap they can instantly kill you with scales with their patriotism stacks). Find scrap ASAP!

New Map

Rockmore “A town deadset in the middle of a very dry desert. The town is watched over by an alien entity that the people pray to for supplies. People slowly disappeared from Rockmore over the years. Until the only voices able to be heard, were those that radiated from the cross in the church.”

New Perks

Bloodletter

Anytime you would gain a negative buff, you instead gain triple the amount of stacks of bleeding.

You can now die from bleeding.

Overly Friendly

You automatically greet players when they walk up to you.(3 second cooldown)

This greeting generates a soundwave

You heal for 6 health each time this happens.

Killer Adjustments

Yule Demon

"Snowball" now knocks down players.

“Frost Chains” now prevent players from jumping.

“Frost Chains” now apply a small amount of frostbite.

“Arctic Winds” is much easier to control.

Destroying a construction will leave beyond a Yule Crystal.

"Yule Crystals" will apply frostbite to nearby players.

Butcher

Reworked wall detection for offhand

Butcher has a meter now for his offhand

Suck now scales with tenderized stacks

Butcher’s bite can now instantly kill constructions.

Puppet Master

Uncontrolled puppets can no longer be affected by Knockdowns or Bear Traps

Uncontrolled puppets now periodically make micro movements to simulate possession

Puppets now deal 22 base damage when they hit someone. They also apply a stack of Puppet Curse. Puppets deal 22 times the amount of Puppet Curse a player has on top of normal damage. (I wanted to do this to remove the frustration from playing against a puppet master. While maintaining their original character.)

Puppet Curse is not curable

Ability cooldowns have been adjusted to reflect this.

Ripper

Ripper can touch a thrown axe for a cooldown reduction.

TOCT

Class ability now fires a rocket from his chest hole...moist

Dream Eater

Passive Exhaustion now is 50% of all damage received. (This keeps it fair to Antagonist)

Dream Eater leap cooldown minimum can no longer go below 1 second.

Flashlight now blinds and reveals the Dream Eater for a short duration.

Devourer

Can now eat constructions

Role Adjustment

Hitman

Stamina increased to 110 from 70 (victims have 100)

New Black Market option (Covert OPs)

New Consumable (Black Door)

Briefcase now no longer spawns on the opposite side of the map at all times, instead it picks a spawn point that is at least 10 meters away.

Cultist

Spawn Gates now cost 50 scrap and no longer take damage on spawning players. It no longer passively uses blood. Spawning a cultist now costs 60 blood through the gate.

Unholy Dagger now gathers 5 blood per hit.

Unholy Dagger now has 6 uses, up from 5.

Map Adjustments

All objective timers were increased slightly to help fight victim rushes

Heck Capacitors now create fire in front of them, whenever they land on a Pentagram.

QOL

Host settings are now saved (Only the drop down options, not the map, player count, password)

Default server size raised to 16.

Stairs throughout the game have been converted to Ramp collision for a better player experience.

Shop categories can be quick selected using 1-4

Shop items were given an overhaul, they now show damage, offhand and any buffs they apply.

Mercy respawn timer and your Kill Feed are now shown in the spectator screen

Spectator camera now starts following the person who killed you

Other Adjustments

Tightened collisions on Rocks.

Swim and Fly speed are now affected by speed adjustments (Eg, AGMs now slow flying killers, energy drinks affect swimming speed, etc)

Killer swim speed reduced to 750 cm/s it was 1000 (Victims are at 300 cm/s)

Terminal Illness now causes 50% reduced healing.

Werewolf hunt timer is now based on match time left and not current kills. This allows a werewolf who spawns late game to stay competitive. (I want to look at werewolf in this next patch overall and see what I can do to make them more fun to play as and against)

Specializations have been reviewed and adjusted (not all, but the problematic ones)

Cloaking will no longer break from damage if the damage is less than 4. (bleeding will no longer break cloak)

Damage numbers have been made screen space instead of being objects spawned in the world, this should lead to a performance boost.

Slowed oxygen depletion for both swimming and space.

Frost Wound has been removed.

Frostbite now increases the damage you receive.(Max 100% extra damage)

Coffee Warmth buff duration increased

Hot Cocoa Warmth buff duration increased

Role tracker has been improved.

Equipping a bonk hammer, now knocks you down if you’re not a clown.

Escaping the map bounds no longer puts you to sleep. You now lose half of your health and get knocked down (killers only get knocked down).

Blood Sampler kit now deals half of a deceiver’s health as damage if used on them while they are in their victim form. It also deals 15 damage to a werewolf in victim form.

Shocked Debuff now prevents ability use.

Stun Baton (Cost increased to 40, point requirement increased to 150 and damage reduced to 6)

Masochist can now kill the killer, doing so heals the masochist to full life and increases their max by 10 additional health.

Loot Night now works properly.

Fuzzy Capacitor no longer kills the trait holder.

Moved a button in Kavorkian so that it can’t be accessed from stairs.

Bug Fixes

These were the ones I tracked (I’ve moved to a much more robust tracking system, so later bugs are tracked better)

In no particular order