July Update

Hey Everyone!
We are excited to bring you the July Summer Update
First we’ve added a new Premium cosmetic pack “Summer Pack” all of the money made on that pack minus what we owe Epic, Valve and our contractors will be donated to The Innocence Project
Summer Pack Includes
- Pool Flakes Skin
- Grill Master Mark Skin
- Pool Noodle Skin
- Fishguise Agent Skin
- Grill Tombstone
- Parade! victory music
- Herman and the Testees victory music
New Killers
The Law “A sheriff with just one arm… one really long arm… and a revolver!”
This is our first official Ranged killer. We’re excited to see some of the shots you all can get.
The President “He’s not a crook, but he’ll have you shook in no time! Don’t get too close, you might find yourself missing a few digits!”
This is a deadly new killer, they are the first Killer to be able to sprint so you better keep an energy drink on you!
NOTE : The President has a beam that can instantly kill you if you have no scrap (The amount of scrap they can instantly kill you with scales with their patriotism stacks). Find scrap ASAP!
New Map
Rockmore “A town deadset in the middle of a very dry desert. The town is watched over by an alien entity that the people pray to for supplies. People slowly disappeared from Rockmore over the years. Until the only voices able to be heard, were those that radiated from the cross in the church.”
New Perks
Bloodletter
Anytime you would gain a negative buff, you instead gain triple the amount of stacks of bleeding.
You can now die from bleeding.
Overly Friendly
You automatically greet players when they walk up to you.(3 second cooldown)
This greeting generates a soundwave
You heal for 6 health each time this happens.
Killer Adjustments
Yule Demon
- "Snowball" now knocks down players.
- “Frost Chains” now prevent players from jumping.
- “Frost Chains” now apply a small amount of frostbite.
- “Arctic Winds” is much easier to control.
- Destroying a construction will leave beyond a Yule Crystal.
- "Yule Crystals" will apply frostbite to nearby players.
Butcher
- Reworked wall detection for offhand
- Butcher has a meter now for his offhand
- Suck now scales with tenderized stacks
- Butcher’s bite can now instantly kill constructions.
Puppet Master
- Uncontrolled puppets can no longer be affected by Knockdowns or Bear Traps
- Uncontrolled puppets now periodically make micro movements to simulate possession
- Puppets now deal 22 base damage when they hit someone. They also apply a stack of Puppet Curse. Puppets deal 22 times the amount of Puppet Curse a player has on top of normal damage. (I wanted to do this to remove the frustration from playing against a puppet master. While maintaining their original character.)
- Puppet Curse is not curable
- Ability cooldowns have been adjusted to reflect this.
Ripper
- Ripper can touch a thrown axe for a cooldown reduction.
TOCT
- Class ability now fires a rocket from his chest hole...moist
Dream Eater
- Passive Exhaustion now is 50% of all damage received. (This keeps it fair to Antagonist)
- Dream Eater leap cooldown minimum can no longer go below 1 second.
- Flashlight now blinds and reveals the Dream Eater for a short duration.
Devourer
- Can now eat constructions
Role Adjustment
Hitman
- Stamina increased to 110 from 70 (victims have 100)
- New Black Market option (Covert OPs)
- New Consumable (Black Door)
- Briefcase now no longer spawns on the opposite side of the map at all times, instead it picks a spawn point that is at least 10 meters away.
Cultist
- Spawn Gates now cost 50 scrap and no longer take damage on spawning players. It no longer passively uses blood. Spawning a cultist now costs 60 blood through the gate.
- Unholy Dagger now gathers 5 blood per hit.
- Unholy Dagger now has 6 uses, up from 5.
Map Adjustments
- All objective timers were increased slightly to help fight victim rushes
- Heck Capacitors now create fire in front of them, whenever they land on a Pentagram.
QOL
- Host settings are now saved (Only the drop down options, not the map, player count, password)
- Default server size raised to 16.
- Stairs throughout the game have been converted to Ramp collision for a better player experience.
- Shop categories can be quick selected using 1-4
- Shop items were given an overhaul, they now show damage, offhand and any buffs they apply.
- Mercy respawn timer and your Kill Feed are now shown in the spectator screen
- Spectator camera now starts following the person who killed you
Other Adjustments
- Tightened collisions on Rocks.
- Swim and Fly speed are now affected by speed adjustments (Eg, AGMs now slow flying killers, energy drinks affect swimming speed, etc)
- Killer swim speed reduced to 750 cm/s it was 1000 (Victims are at 300 cm/s)
- Terminal Illness now causes 50% reduced healing.
- Werewolf hunt timer is now based on match time left and not current kills. This allows a werewolf who spawns late game to stay competitive. (I want to look at werewolf in this next patch overall and see what I can do to make them more fun to play as and against)
- Specializations have been reviewed and adjusted (not all, but the problematic ones)
- Cloaking will no longer break from damage if the damage is less than 4. (bleeding will no longer break cloak)
- Damage numbers have been made screen space instead of being objects spawned in the world, this should lead to a performance boost.
- Slowed oxygen depletion for both swimming and space.
- Frost Wound has been removed.
- Frostbite now increases the damage you receive.(Max 100% extra damage)
- Coffee Warmth buff duration increased
- Hot Cocoa Warmth buff duration increased
- Role tracker has been improved.
- Equipping a bonk hammer, now knocks you down if you’re not a clown.
- Escaping the map bounds no longer puts you to sleep. You now lose half of your health and get knocked down (killers only get knocked down).
- Blood Sampler kit now deals half of a deceiver’s health as damage if used on them while they are in their victim form. It also deals 15 damage to a werewolf in victim form.
- Shocked Debuff now prevents ability use.
- Stun Baton (Cost increased to 40, point requirement increased to 150 and damage reduced to 6)
- Masochist can now kill the killer, doing so heals the masochist to full life and increases their max by 10 additional health.
- Loot Night now works properly.
- Fuzzy Capacitor no longer kills the trait holder.
- Moved a button in Kavorkian so that it can’t be accessed from stairs.
Bug Fixes
These were the ones I tracked (I’ve moved to a much more robust tracking system, so later bugs are tracked better)
In no particular order
-
- Tightened collisions on rocks in Titan One Six.
- Shotgun no longer causes you to sink when fired in water.
- Going invisible no longer clears frostbite…oops
- Werewolf sheds their first hit protection once they transform.
- Stryka offhand no longer gives you parasites.
- Deceiver now properly scales with brawny and small boy while taking into account the health gained from kills.
- F1 Screen had some overlapping text on a few killers, this has been fixed.
- Fixed a spot that Eve could spawn in on Kavorkian.
- Everyone but Turkeys and Snowman now have knockdown animations.
- Killer now properly appears in Tab Screen.
- Blizzard no longer starts during map votes.
- Werewolf and Deceiver no longer change outfits from Stryka Offhand.
- Added a ton of missing Icons for buffs.
- Flintlock now properly hits Devourer
- Skyfall puzzle now has an initialization check.
- Hitman’s Black Market options now properly clear on failed/completed missions
- Constructions showed red numbers at all times, this was changed to show white when purchasable.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to sometimes drop through the world.
- Evelynn no longer screams when Lilith dies.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Axe Murderer event to pull the Killer in as well.
- Fixed some graphical issues in Kavorkian.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Yule Demon to hiccup after exiting Artic Winds.
- Tightened map bounds on a few maps.
- You can now properly see your mic icon when talking as a Zombie, Shadow Subject or Painting.
- Fixed a bug that would track dead players as Hitman.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the random descriptors from Scanner to not appear.
- Removed collisions from invisible cameras that some players were able to jump onto.
- Syringer offhand now stops when swapped away from.
- Cleaned up navigation data in Thalassophobia.
- Buttery now counts as a negative effect.
- Fixed a few minor graphical issues with Shadow Subjects
- Fixed Outpost 32 escape message playing multiple times.
- Fixed Titan One Six escape message playing multiple times.
- Shovels now properly give points for reviving.
- Fixed an issue where Mercy Rule was reviving players as the incorrect role.
- Fixed Clown walls spawning at 0,0,0 if placed on an angle.
- Getting kills with Axe now properly rewards you for killing Evelynn.
- You can no longer escape on Titan One Six as a non killer.
- Fixed incorrect description for the Unholy Dagger.
- Removed prompts from a few items that didn’t need them.
- Werewolf cannot use offhand or swap weapons in their True Form.
- Using blood sampler kit no longer breaks deceiver or werewolf.
- Blood Sampler can no longer be used on vending machines.
- A bug was reported about antags being able to use med stations to clear slow, this is intended.
- Fixed a bug that made the Hell Cannon’s flame invisible on low settings.
- You can no longer fire the shotgun while reloading.
- Added missing roles to the tutorial.
- Zombie + Infected can no longer receive Zombie Virus.
