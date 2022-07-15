 Skip to content

Project Angels update for 15 July 2022

Update skip option bug

Share · View all patches · Build 9126120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders
We already fix the skip option bug
we will be appreciate if you report another bug in our community hub / discord

Have fun..

