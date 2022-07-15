The game Golden Axe Idol was finally released, please enjoy it! If there is any bug in the game, feel free to contact us.
I will continue making my other games: Hypnosis Prison, Love Make Power and Silver Whistle. Definitely H games only! Haha!
By the way, if you want to change the language, please first change in Steam page.
Best Regards from Mr. H Game
金斧偶像金小萱 update for 15 July 2022
Golden Axe Idol finally release!
The game Golden Axe Idol was finally released, please enjoy it! If there is any bug in the game, feel free to contact us.