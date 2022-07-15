 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

金斧偶像金小萱 update for 15 July 2022

Golden Axe Idol finally release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9126081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game Golden Axe Idol was finally released, please enjoy it! If there is any bug in the game, feel free to contact us.
I will continue making my other games: Hypnosis Prison, Love Make Power and Silver Whistle. Definitely H games only! Haha!
By the way, if you want to change the language, please first change in Steam page.
Best Regards from Mr. H Game

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link