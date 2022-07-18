RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED!

COMPOUND IS LEAVING EARLY ACCESS ON JULY 19th, TUESDAY, 4pm P.D.T!

After 6 long years of work, I am proud to announce that COMPOUND is ready for the version 1.0 release! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in any way, whether it be through feedback, bug reports, or just by purchasing the game. COMPOUND would not have been possible without you. Thank you all so very, very much!

What a journey this has been. I am equal parts excited and terrified for the upcoming release! As a side note, version 1.0 is available to play by default right now if you own the game. The game itself is ready and now all I have to do is get the (badly out of date) store front updated to be ready for release.

For your convenience, here is the changelog for the BIG JUMP to v1.0:

What's New:

3 comic-book style story endings, complete with professional voice acting and new music

Final super weapon (minigun!)

Overhauled weapon handling for improved immersion

More consistent behaviour when grabbing weapons with both hands

21 Steam achievements

Overhauled reload tutorials; now fully visual and interactive

Prompts to teach new players of map teleport feature and main menu location

Overhauled renderer for higher perceived resolution at no extra cost to performance

Overhauled renderer to remove texture blurring at shallow view angles

Assault Rifle buff: bullet speed increased massively

Mapman can always be accessed from either hand, hiding your weapon temporarily (previously this behaviour was exclusive to times when the player was dual wielding. Now it is more consistent)

Better guide to direct player to ending after boss

Adjusted shotgun shell grab location to be more natural

Far less likely to fall out of the map on High Worth Individual

Rotation of held physics objects less floaty and slow

New glass shaders

Glass in emergency weapon cases can now be smashed easily. No more jank!

New shader adds antialiasing to the edges of alpha cutout assets

Improved performance for some rapid fire weapons

Increased max music volume

Practice Area now requires unlocking (die 3 times)

Default movement type for new players changed from controller based to HMD based

Default HMD type for new players changed from Vive to Index

MAPMAN no longer visible in setup room

More weapons when fighting boss with Gun Magnet enabled

Improved outside tree and city textures

Added vehicles to outside city

Removed really harsh screeching sound from one of the drone deaths

Reduced screeching sounds from 2 of the KANi death sounds

Countless other small additions and improvements

What's Fixed:

Empty mags could be re-loaded into AR

When Extra Arms is enabled: unable to grab items after releasing a magazine when ammo full

Items disappearing from inventory in rare cases

Screen flashing white for one frame on boot

Gold Leader railgun warning sound continuing even after he dies

Missing railings from above doors in Reception & Sales

Emergency weapons falling out of their cases in special situations on Chemical Processing

Parts of tree bases in Reception & Sales with no collisions

Blast Pistol reload not working with Gun magnet enabled

Reloading not working in shooting range when some mutators enabled

Helmet being destroyed when walking into destructible objects

"Shish Kebab" and "No U" achievements were being erroneously awarded in the practice area

Ancient bug where the elevator would not appear on the minimap

Z-fighting in some doorways in sewers

Powerups not being removed on save

Gun floating in the city outside of HQ after visiting the boss level when using Gun Magnet

Ancient bug that spammed error log messages every time a sticky grenade was detonated

Ancient bug that spammed error log messages every time you changed level after firing an arrow

Fixed sticky grenade smoke trails disappearing when grenade is detonated

And likely many more small fixes I forgot to make a memo of!

Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/615120/