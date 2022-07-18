RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED!

COMPOUND IS LEAVING EARLY ACCESS ON JULY 19th, TUESDAY, 4pm P.D.T!
After 6 long years of work, I am proud to announce that COMPOUND is ready for the version 1.0 release! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in any way, whether it be through feedback, bug reports, or just by purchasing the game. COMPOUND would not have been possible without you. Thank you all so very, very much!
What a journey this has been. I am equal parts excited and terrified for the upcoming release! As a side note, version 1.0 is available to play by default right now if you own the game. The game itself is ready and now all I have to do is get the (badly out of date) store front updated to be ready for release.
For your convenience, here is the changelog for the BIG JUMP to v1.0:
What's New:
- 3 comic-book style story endings, complete with professional voice acting and new music
- Final super weapon (minigun!)
- Overhauled weapon handling for improved immersion
- More consistent behaviour when grabbing weapons with both hands
- 21 Steam achievements
- Overhauled reload tutorials; now fully visual and interactive
- Prompts to teach new players of map teleport feature and main menu location
- Overhauled renderer for higher perceived resolution at no extra cost to performance
- Overhauled renderer to remove texture blurring at shallow view angles
- Assault Rifle buff: bullet speed increased massively
- Mapman can always be accessed from either hand, hiding your weapon temporarily (previously this behaviour was exclusive to times when the player was dual wielding. Now it is more consistent)
- Better guide to direct player to ending after boss
- Adjusted shotgun shell grab location to be more natural
- Far less likely to fall out of the map on High Worth Individual
- Rotation of held physics objects less floaty and slow
- New glass shaders
- Glass in emergency weapon cases can now be smashed easily. No more jank!
- New shader adds antialiasing to the edges of alpha cutout assets
- Improved performance for some rapid fire weapons
- Increased max music volume
- Practice Area now requires unlocking (die 3 times)
- Default movement type for new players changed from controller based to HMD based
- Default HMD type for new players changed from Vive to Index
- MAPMAN no longer visible in setup room
- More weapons when fighting boss with Gun Magnet enabled
- Improved outside tree and city textures
- Added vehicles to outside city
- Removed really harsh screeching sound from one of the drone deaths
- Reduced screeching sounds from 2 of the KANi death sounds
- Countless other small additions and improvements
What's Fixed:
- Empty mags could be re-loaded into AR
- When Extra Arms is enabled: unable to grab items after releasing a magazine when ammo full
- Items disappearing from inventory in rare cases
- Screen flashing white for one frame on boot
- Gold Leader railgun warning sound continuing even after he dies
- Missing railings from above doors in Reception & Sales
- Emergency weapons falling out of their cases in special situations on Chemical Processing
- Parts of tree bases in Reception & Sales with no collisions
- Blast Pistol reload not working with Gun magnet enabled
- Reloading not working in shooting range when some mutators enabled
- Helmet being destroyed when walking into destructible objects
- "Shish Kebab" and "No U" achievements were being erroneously awarded in the practice area
- Ancient bug where the elevator would not appear on the minimap
- Z-fighting in some doorways in sewers
- Powerups not being removed on save
- Gun floating in the city outside of HQ after visiting the boss level when using Gun Magnet
- Ancient bug that spammed error log messages every time a sticky grenade was detonated
- Ancient bug that spammed error log messages every time you changed level after firing an arrow
- Fixed sticky grenade smoke trails disappearing when grenade is detonated
- And likely many more small fixes I forgot to make a memo of!
Thank you!
