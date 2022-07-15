Update 1.2.1 is just a small patch.

Things fixed:

fixed flicker when screen-sharing via discord.

fixed specific achievement not triggering properly. ([spoiler]'A beautiful sight' now triggers when flower is fully grown, found thanks to @travismaynard![/spoiler])

Hope you enjoy!

P.S. I tinkered around with a resizable window, though it was more trouble than it was worth as I never had that in mind when originally creating the game and ran into many problems from what I tried. Apologies for not getting it added, It's something I'll have to keep in mind with future projects.