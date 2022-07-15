 Skip to content

Mythic Origins update for 15 July 2022

Quick update - Choose your server, Save your settings, Bugfixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Hope you all are enjoying Mythic Origins!

Bug fixes: 🪲

  1. fixed a bug with spiders where they could become stuck, along with other mobs near them
  2. fixed a bug with the report feedback button sometimes not working
  3. fixed a bug where a very small percentage of users were sent to the wrong server
  4. fixed a bug where the mac version would prompt for a password instead of using steam account

Balance changes: ⚖️

  1. buffed the rampage ring's effect duration from 2 sec -> 4.5 sec

Feature improvements: 🏗️

  1. allow users to explicitly choose which server to connect to (NA or EU) the first time they launch
  2. save settings so you don't have to adjust the music volume every time you re-launch

And as always, whenever the server resets, the procedurally generated rooms are regenerated with new levels and new loot.

