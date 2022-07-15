Quick update - Choose your server, Save your settings, Bugfixes!

Hope you all are enjoying Mythic Origins!
Bug fixes: 🪲
- fixed a bug with spiders where they could become stuck, along with other mobs near them
- fixed a bug with the report feedback button sometimes not working
- fixed a bug where a very small percentage of users were sent to the wrong server
- fixed a bug where the mac version would prompt for a password instead of using steam account
Balance changes: ⚖️
- buffed the rampage ring's effect duration from 2 sec -> 4.5 sec
Feature improvements: 🏗️
- allow users to explicitly choose which server to connect to (NA or EU) the first time they launch
- save settings so you don't have to adjust the music volume every time you re-launch
And as always, whenever the server resets, the procedurally generated rooms are regenerated with new levels and new loot.
Changed files in this update