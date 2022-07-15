Weekly Update [9125552] [1.1.2-5207b8b7]

This week mainly focuses on QOL features. 2 key features are added - Planning Mode and Click Control.

Click control (enable via settings) allows you to click to pick up the dice. This will make long session easier on the hand :).

Planning Mode allow you to plan your turn. This is especially useful in the later turns when you have more dice and decision become more important. The Planning Mode takes some time to get use you but I believe it will be a valuable tool once you learn how to use it. It is also a work in progress, and there might be bugs so report them if you encounter them.

New Features

New Food Building: Brewery.

New Starting buildings for draft.

Balance Changes

Update Grassland with new research.

Archeologist is added to draft mode villager pool.

Fisherman is added to draft mode villager pool.

Change Archeologist from 122556 to 122566.

Change Lumberjack from 222446 to 224466.

Bug Fixes