 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon update for 15 July 2022

Annoucement of V1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9125527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

According to your feedback, this update has reduced the skill and manual gold coin consumption.

At present, we are simplifying the shooting operation and will update it in the next version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1930741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link