Annoucement of V1.1.5

According to your feedback, this update has reduced the skill and manual gold coin consumption.
At present, we are simplifying the shooting operation and will update it in the next version.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
According to your feedback, this update has reduced the skill and manual gold coin consumption.
At present, we are simplifying the shooting operation and will update it in the next version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update