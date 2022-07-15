7 / 15 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9125463 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 07:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 15:30 (utc/gmt: +0:00) on July 15, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

[function adjustment]

New midsummer Carnival: you can get a new Ge Yongming Costume - tangzhu after completing the task Swimming pool party exchange activity: collect complete sets of fashion for free, exchange for summer limited hairstyle + special personalized actions

[new fitting room]

Pool party theme treasure box: summer rain - Quack Frog frog, Jiahui - Sweet Orange series Tianxuan treasure box: Su Qingli - yellow duck series Tianxuan treasure box: Sunny red universe fantasy series Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang British fantasy series Tianxuan treasure box: Luofang moon series, Qinghong mercury series Return day selection treasure box: Nie Xiaoqian - bamboo night wind series Return day selection treasure box: Nangong Yichen - floating light butterfly series Online shopping mall: Shang Xiang - bear weapon, he ruoyao - plateau descent (back), Luo Fang - little rabbit Ji (back) Mall rotation: brand new clothing gift bag Ge Yongming - dark power, Peng gang - dark power, Qin Qiang - Maid temptation, Wu Qizhi - Banquet maid, Jiahui - Nina pingting, Nalan LianWu - a smile, he ruoyao - Night Cat temptation, spider - Candy time Lingshi mall,

Some costumes Jiahui - Beach memory, Peng gang - Huangji run, Ge Yongming - dianmo, Wu Qizhi - Wu que flying south, Qin Qiang - task 003, Nalan lotus dance - red flying green dance, he ruoyao - Crystal Palace, spider - nest seeking fairy tales off the shelves

[skin treasure box weekly bonus]: spider bright star series

[balance adjustment]

Reduced the damage reduction effect of agent Jiahui after using the master star skill Increased the cooldown time of agent Manlin's main star skill, and increased the physical consumption of the complaining spirit in the set or the spirit detective Reduced the recovery speed of agent's summer rain master skill Reduced the physical consumption of right-click attack after agent Ling Zhengying used the master star skill Reduced the probability of agent Qin Qiang losing his double soul Improved the deceleration effect of the small stiffness released by the simulated complaining spirit small stiffness using 2 skills on the spirit probe Now the skill of simulating spirit of complaint Dracula 1 cannot be released within 10 meters around the array eye Now there is an upper limit on the map for bats that simulate the release of Dracula 1 skill Improved the skill of simulated ghost Dracula 1 to transmit forward shake Increased the acceleration effect after simulating the field skill of the complaining spider It reduces the time for the agent Bian que to absorb elemental energy fragments Spirit driving mode: agent Ling Zhengying's physical recovery speed increased Dispel spirit mode: when repairing the array eye, the complaining spirit will not appear in the lower right corner Increased the attack distance of the simulated eight foot adult of the spirit of complaint Increased the attack distance of simulated spirit Xiaoli

[bug repair]

Fixed the problem that Yu Ji 1's skill special effect probability is abnormal Fixed the problem of abnormal effect of auxiliary star angel Fixed the problem of abnormal performance of lingtan Bian que Fixed the problem of abnormal prompt by perspective status Fixed the problem that the spirit probe with the auxiliary star commander could not be devoured Fixed the problem that simulating the small skin of the complaining spirit can turn into a flat magpie and pull the spirit probe to the ground with a gold needle Fixed the problem that the protection function of the novice can see through after simulating the small skin of the complaining spirit to change the spirit probe Fixed the problem that agent Bian que could not use the face pinching function normally Fixed the problem that the team name is not displayed on the settlement page Fixed the problem that Xiaoyao can stand on the roof of lanruo temple a map Fix the problem that ESC cannot return to the main interface in some interfaces of the hall Fixed the display problem of UI settlement of base point building system Agent Ling Zhengying's right-click power accumulation will be interrupted in the repair drive mode

14 fixed the problem that the three skills of simulating the complaining spirit Nie Xiaoqian could not cause damage to Ling Zhengying in dispelling spirit mode