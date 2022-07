Share · View all patches · Build 9125316 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 02:52:07 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor update that improves some QoL stuff and fixes a couple bugs:

CNG: Improved depiction of LoS for enemy units

FIX: 'Campaign Day Random Event!' message no longer added to day log

FIX: New colours for some ammo types to improve visual distinction

FIX: Was possible to generate a combat calendar of 0 days, crashing the game