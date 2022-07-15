Version 2.0 is out! We're releasing on steam today, so an update was in order. Here's the new features:
-
The sh4dy gr3y has been revamped, including more entities and a new sublevel: Th3 3nd
-
Grab pulls and inventory sounds have been worked on, making the game feel faster and more satisfying
-
There are 18 new achievements
-
Skin or no skin has instructions now
-
There's a light to illuminate the pile of flashlights in the boiler room on level 17
-
A glitch has been fixed with the radio decrementing your sanity
-
There are timers at the end of level run and level run dash run
-
In adition, level run dash run has been expanded
-
Clump power incorperated on level 1 dark has been reworked
-
An annoying table on level 5 has been moved
-
The large fire can light pyroil molotov cocktails
-
The mangled's death is improved
-
You can't grab the smiler in the sandbox anymore due to issues it causes with hand scale
-
Axe and knife combat has been improved
-
You can store Sh4dy Gr3y clocks and pyroil molotov cocktail cloths in your inventory now
-
The range of deathmoths has been decreased
-
Crafting recipes are present near some crafting tables
-
The radio now says how to change the channel
-
There is a new level added to the entities minigame in level fun
-
Level 5's jumpscares are more hidden now
-
There is a new winning screen on the terror hotel casino slots
-
Flamethrowers now carry 20 fire streams instead of 40
-
Added ambience to some levels
-
Some more general improvements and bug fixes