BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 15 July 2022

Version 2.0!

Build 9125310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.0 is out! We're releasing on steam today, so an update was in order. Here's the new features:

  • The sh4dy gr3y has been revamped, including more entities and a new sublevel: Th3 3nd

  • Grab pulls and inventory sounds have been worked on, making the game feel faster and more satisfying

  • There are 18 new achievements

  • Skin or no skin has instructions now

  • There's a light to illuminate the pile of flashlights in the boiler room on level 17

  • A glitch has been fixed with the radio decrementing your sanity

  • There are timers at the end of level run and level run dash run

  • In adition, level run dash run has been expanded

  • Clump power incorperated on level 1 dark has been reworked

  • An annoying table on level 5 has been moved

  • The large fire can light pyroil molotov cocktails

  • The mangled's death is improved

  • You can't grab the smiler in the sandbox anymore due to issues it causes with hand scale

  • Axe and knife combat has been improved

  • You can store Sh4dy Gr3y clocks and pyroil molotov cocktail cloths in your inventory now

  • The range of deathmoths has been decreased

  • Crafting recipes are present near some crafting tables

  • The radio now says how to change the channel

  • There is a new level added to the entities minigame in level fun

  • Level 5's jumpscares are more hidden now

  • There is a new winning screen on the terror hotel casino slots

  • Flamethrowers now carry 20 fire streams instead of 40

  • Added ambience to some levels

  • Some more general improvements and bug fixes

