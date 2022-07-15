Version 2.0 is out! We're releasing on steam today, so an update was in order. Here's the new features:

The sh4dy gr3y has been revamped, including more entities and a new sublevel: Th3 3nd

Grab pulls and inventory sounds have been worked on, making the game feel faster and more satisfying

There are 18 new achievements

Skin or no skin has instructions now

There's a light to illuminate the pile of flashlights in the boiler room on level 17

A glitch has been fixed with the radio decrementing your sanity

There are timers at the end of level run and level run dash run

In adition, level run dash run has been expanded

Clump power incorperated on level 1 dark has been reworked

An annoying table on level 5 has been moved

The large fire can light pyroil molotov cocktails

The mangled's death is improved

You can't grab the smiler in the sandbox anymore due to issues it causes with hand scale

Axe and knife combat has been improved

You can store Sh4dy Gr3y clocks and pyroil molotov cocktail cloths in your inventory now

The range of deathmoths has been decreased

Crafting recipes are present near some crafting tables

The radio now says how to change the channel

There is a new level added to the entities minigame in level fun

Level 5's jumpscares are more hidden now

There is a new winning screen on the terror hotel casino slots

Flamethrowers now carry 20 fire streams instead of 40

Added ambience to some levels