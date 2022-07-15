Bundles + Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9125233 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 13:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Urbekites:

Thank you very much for your feedback, it allows us to quickly fix some bugs and add what is needed.

Here are the bundles we have:

And here the additions and fixes to new version:

LOCALIZATION

Portuguese available 🇧🇷🇵🇹

available 🇧🇷🇵🇹 Lots of improvements in other languages

NEW BUILDING

Ship scrapyard: for the archipelago biome, allows to obtain iron in a not very efficient way, but useful in case you don't have access to iron in the early game.

UI

Large building names in the build menu are displayed in the correct size.

When opening the pause menu with the Esc key, it always opens with the initial menu, not with the last opened window.

FIXED BUGS

The sea fishing variable is now displayed correctly.

The sound of the easter egg building sounds only once when unlocking (not several times).

keybinding for rotate now works properly

Texts for achievement rewards have been fixed.

BALANCE

Two story library now unlocks at 8000 population and 5 modern houses instead of 1800 population and 5 modern houses (didn't make sense as modern houses unlock at 8000 population). Now that 8000 can help players know that they need to reach that population to think about unlocking it.

art/nightlife neighbourhoods if they don't meet the requirements are downgraded to 1 or 2 story townhouses instead of being abandoned.

Blacksmiths and Firewood heating reduction policies removed from desert :P

In the desert biome no longer requires biomass to advance in the path.

The advanced ferry is now pre-unlocked earlier, so that players can see that there is such a possibility later on.

The Open Pit Coal Technological Mine no longer requires at least 1 Faculty of Engineering, so it is not abandoned when the faculty is upgraded.

And coming soon

WORKING ON

Japanese and Italian localisation 🇯🇵 🇮🇹

Steam cloud

Steam cards

