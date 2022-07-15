Citizens: Far Lands - Release!

Welcome friend! We are finally nearing our journey's end... or is it just the beginning of a new adventure? Citizens has been in development for two years. It's been a wonderful time - full of new challenges to overcome and new things to learn. Our small team has grown closer together, and we're even more ambitions than we were at the beginning of this all. Getting to the Popular Upcoming page was a huge milestone, and we have you to thank for!

Citizens: Far Lands releases today! We decided to go for a low price of $9.99 USD, but we're also applying a 20% discount during release week. Now is the best time to get it!

The demo has been updated with new quality of life features, battle improvements (both visual and AI), improved visuals and a massive performance boost. We've also added a host of new languages and polished the existing translations.

Furthermore, the full game has received a number of additional features that we didn't plan for originally:

Campaign was expanded to feature additional levels

was expanded to feature additional levels Fate of the Gods events were added

events were added Survival Mode was greatly enhanced

was greatly enhanced Popular Community Requests made it into the game, such as renaming buildings, better camera control, and people visually appearing in your village

We hope you will enjoy playing Citizens, as much as we enjoyed making it. It's been an incredible journey and we're honoured you were a part of it. Please keep in touch and reach out with ideas for improvements, polish and perhaps even expansions!

Citizens releases at 1:00am PDT (08:00 GMT)