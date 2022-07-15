Update 0.20.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9125009 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 13:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello! How is it going, friends?

We are glad to introduce our newest update! Some really cool stuff is awaiting you there

NEW

We've added a lot of new items to the museum! Listing them will take a lot of space, so we'll include pictures with some of them.

Two new islands are now available: Silver Lake and Land of the Ghosts! Land of the Ghosts is inhabited by really powerful creatures, so make sure to come prepared. And Silver Lake is THE fishing island wink wink.

New creatures: Ancient Golems. They are slow, but strong and resistant. There are 3 different types of them, so prepare for a tough fight.

New vehicles: Scooter and Quadricycle! They are really fast and cool, so make sure to prepare a big garage for them.

We've added new items to the Combat Bench: Boots, Shields, and Accessories! Shields will provide a passive defence bonus and accessories can do a variety of things, from increasing your HP to making you character more resistant to different deliberations.

CHNAGES

Added some texts when you interact with Vacancy House and Staff House, just to show what they are;

Quest log is now in the top-left corner of the screen.

FIXED

Fixed the bug when you weren't able to move some of the objects;

Fixed a bug when you couldn't go to the upper or lower floor of the upgraded house in multiplayer;

Fixed some audio problems with Dead Hunter;

Did some changes to creature animations;

Now all defeated pirates will show up in your stats;

Fixed item descriptions - quantity and days to harvest;

Fixed minimap graphics;

Are you enjoying Spirit of the Island? If yes, please make sure to leave us a review on Steam or some feedback on our Discord server!

We'll have more news about exciting things, such as full release coming up soon.

Until then, see you!