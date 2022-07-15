 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr update for 15 July 2022

Update 19.8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Miolhrians!!

Screws required for a few fixes this week! More about the next update? No just some patch notes... Check below...

Update 19.5

Girl Character playable fixed and added back to Miolhria!

Multiple fixes to Environment!

Tutorial Updated with controls and more features from game!

Beta setup in progress!

Blazing Dojo Challengers have now entered the Gould Isle's Blazing Biome!

Starting Issue fixed!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

