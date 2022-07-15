Spryward #2 Launches on Steam!

What I've Been Working On :
Added Issue 2: A Better Offer
Added 2 new levels
Added the Wizard's Gauntlet
Added the Metroborg Boss Battle
Added 4 new scenes
Connected Issue 1 to Issue 2
Added Issue 2 scene select screen
Added 4 new aerial animations
Aerials can replenish up to one double jump charge now
Made some improvements to the advanced camera system
Added new achievements
Cover for Issue 3 :
Note from Dev :
Thank you all for being patient! Apologies again for the delay. I'll be working on improving issue 2 and fixing any issues that come up. Update for some of those improvements drops next Wednesday 07/20/2022. I hope you all enjoy the new content and have a great weekend!
What's Coming Next :
Issue 3 (08/31/2022)
Anger Suit
Updated Attacks
Slushy improvements
Spryward Boss Fight
Changed files in this update