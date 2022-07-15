 Skip to content

Spryward update for 15 July 2022

Spryward #2 Launches on Steam!

Last edited by Wendy

What I've Been Working On :

Added Issue 2: A Better Offer
Added 2 new levels

Added the Wizard's Gauntlet

Added the Metroborg Boss Battle
Added 4 new scenes

Connected Issue 1 to Issue 2
Added Issue 2 scene select screen
Added 4 new aerial animations

Aerials can replenish up to one double jump charge now
Made some improvements to the advanced camera system
Added new achievements

Cover for Issue 3 :

Note from Dev :

Thank you all for being patient! Apologies again for the delay. I'll be working on improving issue 2 and fixing any issues that come up. Update for some of those improvements drops next Wednesday 07/20/2022. I hope you all enjoy the new content and have a great weekend!

What's Coming Next :

Issue 3 (08/31/2022)
Anger Suit
Updated Attacks
Slushy improvements
Spryward Boss Fight

