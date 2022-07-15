Spryward #2 Launches on Steam!

What I've Been Working On :

Added Issue 2: A Better Offer

Added 2 new levels



Added the Wizard's Gauntlet



Added the Metroborg Boss Battle

Added 4 new scenes



Connected Issue 1 to Issue 2

Added Issue 2 scene select screen

Added 4 new aerial animations



Aerials can replenish up to one double jump charge now

Made some improvements to the advanced camera system

Added new achievements

Cover for Issue 3 :



Note from Dev :

Thank you all for being patient! Apologies again for the delay. I'll be working on improving issue 2 and fixing any issues that come up. Update for some of those improvements drops next Wednesday 07/20/2022. I hope you all enjoy the new content and have a great weekend!

What's Coming Next :

Issue 3 (08/31/2022)

Anger Suit

Updated Attacks

Slushy improvements

Spryward Boss Fight