Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix 13_04 Fungi Badge Fix

View all patches · Build 9124735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing the Philosophy event. We have received a few reports of players losing their Fungi Badges.

We added the option to restore the Fungi Badges. You can restore your badges by going to settings and clicking "Fungi Badge Fix".

HOTFIX 13_04 STEAM
-Fungi Badge Bug Fix Button Re-added.
-Fixed Achievement Count
-Fixed Badge Card -1% text issue.
-Updated "First Image" icon on JW event with the new NASA image.
-Fixed an issue where the Darwinium bundles did not show the correct pricing on the Mac version.

Changed files in this update

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Content Depot 977401
  • Loading history…
Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Depot MACOS Depot 977402
  • Loading history…
