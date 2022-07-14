 Skip to content

PlanetSide 2 update for 14 July 2022

Double EXP for All Players [ July 16 @ 11am - 11pm pt. ]

Grab your sunscreen and join us for a day at the beach in PlanetSide 2!

Between 11am and 11pm PT, on Saturday, July 16, the island continent of Oshur will automatically unlock itself after being captured!

During this event, ALL players will receive double experience!

Be sure to redeem SURF2022 once you're in-game to unlock a free amphibious rifle, the UBR-300 Swordfish-P!

Our latest update introduced the new Corsair assault craft, and underwater combat, and for a limited time, you can experience it without interruption!

You can revisit the patch notes for the Surf and Storm update here: https://www.planetside2.com/patch-notes/surf-and-storm-patch-notes

