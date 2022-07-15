 Skip to content

Stomping Land update for 15 July 2022

PalmTree (mechanics)

Stomping Land update for 15 July 2022

PalmTree (mechanics)

Build 9124459

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Input: "Action"(default: LeftMouseButton)
  • More progress on underlying locomotion code
  • PalmTree now has collision, physics and various interactions

PalmTree Mechanics:

CLIMB - palmtrees can be climbed by jumping onto the trunk

SHAKE - while climbing on the trunk, pressing "action" will shake the tree to drop coconuts

PERCH - climbing to the top of a palmtree will transition you to a semi-hidden position on top
//pressing "crouch" will transition back to the trunk of the tree, if unoccupied

PULL - the leaf branches of a palmtree can be grabbed by jumping into them and pressing "action"
//the branches can then be pulled to bend the tree in any direction to a maximum distance
//pressing "action" at any distance will release the branch normally

LAUNCH - while the tree is pulled to its max distance, pressing "jump" will slingshot you skyward
//if anyone is in the perched position on the tree, they will also slingshot with you
//simply releasing the branch at max distance, instead of jumping, will launch only the perched player

  • Up to three players can interact with a tree at once(one in each position: climb, perch, pull)
  • Added animation stubs for the above content
  • Added audio fx for many of the interactions

