- New Input: "Action"(default: LeftMouseButton)
- More progress on underlying locomotion code
- PalmTree now has collision, physics and various interactions
PalmTree Mechanics:
CLIMB - palmtrees can be climbed by jumping onto the trunk
SHAKE - while climbing on the trunk, pressing "action" will shake the tree to drop coconuts
PERCH - climbing to the top of a palmtree will transition you to a semi-hidden position on top
//pressing "crouch" will transition back to the trunk of the tree, if unoccupied
PULL - the leaf branches of a palmtree can be grabbed by jumping into them and pressing "action"
//the branches can then be pulled to bend the tree in any direction to a maximum distance
//pressing "action" at any distance will release the branch normally
LAUNCH - while the tree is pulled to its max distance, pressing "jump" will slingshot you skyward
//if anyone is in the perched position on the tree, they will also slingshot with you
//simply releasing the branch at max distance, instead of jumping, will launch only the perched player
- Up to three players can interact with a tree at once(one in each position: climb, perch, pull)
- Added animation stubs for the above content
- Added audio fx for many of the interactions
Changed files in this update