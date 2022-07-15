Patch Notes v1.0.2.15

Hey everyone!

We have another patch for you all today! We're still working to identify some of the issues that are causing crashes that a lot of you have been encountering. We sincerely apologize that none of that was caught in our testing pre-launch and we are working to get it fixed.

If you've encountered crashing while trying to load up your saves, we believe that it may be due to something being corrupt in your save file. Please go here: AppData\Local

eon_blight\gamesave1.nbsav and delete the save. Once you boot the game back up, we believe that this should fix your issue. This does mean that you would be losing your save file progress, which we know is not ideal, but it should at least allow you to continue playing the game.

If you're still experiencing crashing outside of this, please either comment below any extra info you may be able to provide about the crashing or join our Discord and send that info in a ticket message to our dev/mod team. Thank you all for your patience.

Fixes

Neon Stop now restocks everyday.

Item price history added to display unit ui.

Journal tab removed from store computer. (replaced with above)

Widescreen support!

Resolution change now needs a game restart.

Fixed crash on trying to sleep in bed.



