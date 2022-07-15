 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neon Blight update for 15 July 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.2.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9124363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We have another patch for you all today! We're still working to identify some of the issues that are causing crashes that a lot of you have been encountering. We sincerely apologize that none of that was caught in our testing pre-launch and we are working to get it fixed.

If you've encountered crashing while trying to load up your saves, we believe that it may be due to something being corrupt in your save file. Please go here: AppData\Local\neon_blight\gamesave1.nbsav and delete the save. Once you boot the game back up, we believe that this should fix your issue. This does mean that you would be losing your save file progress, which we know is not ideal, but it should at least allow you to continue playing the game.

If you're still experiencing crashing outside of this, please either comment below any extra info you may be able to provide about the crashing or join our Discord and send that info in a ticket message to our dev/mod team. Thank you all for your patience.

Fixes

  • Neon Stop now restocks everyday.
  • Item price history added to display unit ui.
  • Journal tab removed from store computer. (replaced with above)
  • Widescreen support!
  • Resolution change now needs a game restart.
  • Fixed crash on trying to sleep in bed.


Widescreen support


Item price history added to display unit ui

Changed files in this update

Depot 1360661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link