Version 0.4.3

I took a bit of a break from working on this game. I have no reason or excuse. I simply did not want to work on it.

Anyway, here is what I’ve been lazily working on.

The next update won't take this long. That's for sure.

⨭ Added

Story progression. Because Nick is not involved in any way for Kleon vs. Aurora conflict, what you will see in the Cass route is just the end result and soon consequences.

💘 NSFW stuff