 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 14 July 2022

Version 0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9124332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I took a bit of a break from working on this game. I have no reason or excuse. I simply did not want to work on it.
Anyway, here is what I’ve been lazily working on.
The next update won't take this long. That's for sure.

⨭ Added

  1. Story progression. Because Nick is not involved in any way for Kleon vs. Aurora conflict, what you will see in the Cass route is just the end result and soon consequences.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. Another event with Cass. This time, it isn’t anything too sexual. But Cass tries on a new, more provocative, outfit. This one is for the ending.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link