Patch version 1.0.33

Hot on the heels of version 1.0.32, it's...another patch! I received reports of rather significant bugs after the last patch dropped, so I decided to tackle them quickly and get fixes out the door (along with a new feature or two).

New in this version:

-- spaced out the introduction of enemy mentalists in Coria Bridge Battle a bit more to account for how much more dangerous they are in TTL.

-- the engine now supports forcing proc gen characters of a certain class to learn certain skills within a specified level range.

-- proc gen assassins now always learn Leap somewhere between levels 2 and 6. (Leap is just too important to the Assassin class to make them go without beyond this level range.)

-- fixed: in some rare situations, AI analysis of self-move attacks could cause the game to throw a null error.

-- fixed: in some instances, the new AI algorithm for assessing self-move skills would incorrectly identify movement paths as blocked.

-- fixed: the cut scene editor was failing to save custom menus created in the editor.

-- fixed: unequipping equipment that grants Speed (such as Runner's Cleats) did not decrement the character's max movement. This allowed the player to unequip and re-equip the item over and over again to increase maximum movement without limit.

-- fixed: when multiple instances of the status effect Alert were applied to the same target, their stat buffs were cumulative, but the game would only remove one of those buffs upon the status effect's conclusion, effectively rendering the others permanent.

-- fixed: it was possible for custom skills used on oneself to elicit a "Backstabbed!" pop-up if the skill's backstab multiplier was set to greater than 1.

-- fixed: it was possible for custom Shield skills with a positive power value to elicit a "Backstabbed!" pop-up on the target if the skill's backstab multiplier was set to greater than 1.

-- added a black background to the title screen art to account for players who somehow manage to force the game to run in unsupported, non-widescreen aspect ratios.

With this, the game is in good shape bugs-wise--enough so that I feel comfortable switching back out of bug-fixing mode and powering out the Big Content Update I've been working on. Keep an eye peeled! And don't forget: this weekend, the next player campaign showcase drops. I hope you're excited for it!

--Craig