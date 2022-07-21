 Skip to content

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 21 July 2022

The water around Berk is heating up as Summarhildr approaches once more, and this year Headmaster Heyral needs your help with a brand-new adventure that revisits his past! However, this journey might just jeopardize the safety of Berk when Astrid is besieged by Warlords commanding a powerful new dragon…
Summarhildr Event

  • New Dragon Species – The Gruesome Goregripper
  • 4 Summarhildr Story Quests
  • 8 Daily Quests
  • 8 Dragon Tactics levels
  • 14 Summarhildr Stable Quests
  • 2 Warlord Battle Event Ships
  • A unique farm animal has come to campus, the Battle Boar!
  • New Summarhildr-themed cosmetic items
  • Collect Warlord Plans to obtain up to 35 exclusive rewards in our new extended reward line

General:

  • Mudraker Island has been renovated
  • The Warlord Outpost has been discovered and added to the map!
  • New and updated backpack UI
  • Improved load times for the Store
  • Fixed an issue where the backspace key did not work for Windows Store players
  • Fixed inconsistent clan appearance above players' heads
  • Fixed an issue where the mystery box quantity in the mystery box UI would appear over the box opening animation
  • Fixed an issue where players could go out-of-world and access unintended areas in Mudraker Island

