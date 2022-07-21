The water around Berk is heating up as Summarhildr approaches once more, and this year Headmaster Heyral needs your help with a brand-new adventure that revisits his past! However, this journey might just jeopardize the safety of Berk when Astrid is besieged by Warlords commanding a powerful new dragon…

Summarhildr Event

New Dragon Species – The Gruesome Goregripper

4 Summarhildr Story Quests

8 Daily Quests

8 Dragon Tactics levels

14 Summarhildr Stable Quests

2 Warlord Battle Event Ships

A unique farm animal has come to campus, the Battle Boar!

New Summarhildr-themed cosmetic items

Collect Warlord Plans to obtain up to 35 exclusive rewards in our new extended reward line

General: