The water around Berk is heating up as Summarhildr approaches once more, and this year Headmaster Heyral needs your help with a brand-new adventure that revisits his past! However, this journey might just jeopardize the safety of Berk when Astrid is besieged by Warlords commanding a powerful new dragon…
Summarhildr Event
- New Dragon Species – The Gruesome Goregripper
- 4 Summarhildr Story Quests
- 8 Daily Quests
- 8 Dragon Tactics levels
- 14 Summarhildr Stable Quests
- 2 Warlord Battle Event Ships
- A unique farm animal has come to campus, the Battle Boar!
- New Summarhildr-themed cosmetic items
- Collect Warlord Plans to obtain up to 35 exclusive rewards in our new extended reward line
General:
- Mudraker Island has been renovated
- The Warlord Outpost has been discovered and added to the map!
- New and updated backpack UI
- Improved load times for the Store
- Fixed an issue where the backspace key did not work for Windows Store players
- Fixed inconsistent clan appearance above players' heads
- Fixed an issue where the mystery box quantity in the mystery box UI would appear over the box opening animation
- Fixed an issue where players could go out-of-world and access unintended areas in Mudraker Island
