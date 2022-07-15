Update v0.59 Survivor map change

Hello, all you horror shooter fans!

The map for the Survivor mode has been swapped out. People didn't seem to like the House map, so a Hell Battle Arena was added. This map has been custom created for Survivor mode in mind!

If you feel that the House map should stay, please comment to let me know.

The map features traps you can use against enemies and a dynamic design which will encourage high-intensity combat. The enemy waves have been slightly adjusted. Enemies will appear sooner and Krampus will appear in his Boss form.

The new Survivor Battle Arena.

