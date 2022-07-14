UPDATE 1.03 - Highlights on Dark Colored Poggers If Your Own The DLC + More!

In this update, I've made a change to make Bun-Bun easier to see if you own the "Ten Million Colors" DLC and make your bunny a very dark color. If this happens you'll see an outline around Bun-Bun both in the welcome screen where you make the adjustments as seen here:



and while you are playing the game as seen here:

I've also fixed some of the slider problems so the volume slider and the sliders for changing Bun-Buns color if you own the 'Ten Million Colors' DLC. These sliders should now work and slide smoother and better than ever before.

Additional changes have been made to the Pause screen and Game Over screen where if you hit the Escape key, you'll be taken back to the welcome screen rather then exiting to Windows, and at the Game Over screen, if you choose to play again, you'll skip going back to the welcome screen and jump right into a new game.

That's it for this update. Some pretty small changes, but should be a big help especially if you own the DLC and like making Bun-Buns fur really dark colors!

See you in the fields of cobras! ..Be careful out there! =)

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)